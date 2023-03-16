A high quality packaging that enables resistance to food going pungent in spite of climatic conditions. Aman Gupta secured 1.25% of the company for Rs. 1 crore
Zone Off Fresh Food
Source: Nishhair Instagram
100% human hair extensions company owned by model and actress Parul Gulati. She accepted the deal with Amit Jain for Rs.1 crore in exchange of 2% equity
Nish Hair Extensions
Source: Unstop.world Instagram
A social media sort of platform that connects students and young-youths all around the world. The company gave away 4% of stocks in exchange of Rs. 2 crores with combined forces of Namita, Anupam, Amit and Aman
UNSTOP
Source: oll.co_ Instagram
Helping youth learn new age skills related to tech and cryptocurrency. The company acquired Rs. 30 lakhs in exchange of 5% equity to Peyush and Vineeta
OLL
Image Source: dhruvvidyutdv Instagram
An invention for electric bicycles. This pitch caught every Shark’s attention as the ask was not monetary instead 100 hours of shark’s time was requested for 0.5% equity of the company
Dhruv Vidyut
Image Source: kyariforadventure instagram
A quick and easy solution for cleaning utensils in a hygienic way. The negotiations led the Sharks to acquire 20% of the company for Rs. 30 lakhs
Mindpeers
Image Source: janitri.official Instagram
The company developed a device that enables remote monitoring of the fetus. Namita Thapar bagged the deal with her expertise in healthcare with 2.5% equity for Rs. 1 crore
Janitri
Image Source: Zillionaireindia Instagram
ZillionaireIndia was founded by young individuals to design flashy jewelry for rappers. Anupam Mittal secured the deal with 10% equity for Rs. 1 crore investment
Zillionaire India
Source: Birdsofparadyes Instagram
Paradyes offers varieties of options for hair dyes. The company ended up giving 2% of its stocks to Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh for Rs. 65 lakhs