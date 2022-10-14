Heading 3

Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in bodycon outfits

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 14, 2022

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill looks exotic in this hot red satin dress

Hot red satin dress

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The printed blue bodycon dress perfectly accentuates her physique here

Blue floral dress

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The actress looks fabulous in a beige bodycon dress with black heels and a brown leather jacket

Dressed to impress

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Dressed in a sheer long bodycon dress, Shehnaaz Gill looks fearless and bold

Fearless

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is ramp-ready in this long bodycon georgette dress

Beauty in Black

Video source- Shehnaaz Gill/Daboo Ratnani Instagram

The sheer striped dress, that confidence, the funky hair clearly is a definition of high-end fashion

High-end fashion

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

This walk makes several hearts skip a beat

Make way for the queen

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

This photo of Shehnaaz Gill backs to date when she hadn’t set foot in the Hindi entertainment industry

Glam Girl

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The soft fabric dress with silver stick ons, soft curls and hoop, is perfect for a date night

Soft and dramatic

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The butter green dress, curly mane makes her look fresh as dew

Fresh as dew

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Divas who rocked athleisure look

Click Here