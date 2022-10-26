Heading 3

Shehnaaz to Hina: Glam Diwali looks

Gayatri Nirmal

TELEVISION

OCT 26, 2022

Image Credit: @smileplease_25

Tejasswi Prakash, who often goes the minimalist way, went all out and decked up in this beautiful pastel sequin lehenga

Pastel Love

Image Credit: Shivangi Kulkarni

Shehnaaz Gill wore this mustard floral lehenga from the House of Neeta Lulla and looked majestic

Flower Power

Video Credit: Kanchi Kaul Instagram

Kanchi Kaul stunned in this dark beige saree and let the bronze makeup do the talking

Pataka Mode On

Video Credit: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma Tanna stunned in a fuchsia pink lehenga skirt by Punit Balana, which she paired with a heavy mirror embroidered crop top and a marodi embroidered dupatta

Feeling pink-astic

Video Credit: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti twirled in this black lehenga with a sheer blouse adorned with floral embroidery. Brownie points for the floral hair bun and nose ring

Pure elegance

Video Credit: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan looks like the first drop of rain in this mint green sequin saree and sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline

Dewy diva

Image Credit: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik dazzled in a gold and black lehenga with heavy embellishments on it

The Golden Girl

Video Credit: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Anita Hassanandani looks mesmerizingly beautiful in this off-white saree 

Angelic in white

Video Credit: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande is a sight to behold in this olive green festive wear, which she coordinated with her husband Vicky Jain

Pretty pair

Image Credit: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya glitters in this ivory saree and we must say, when it comes to traditional wear, she nails it

Glitters in grace

