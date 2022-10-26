Heading 3
Shehnaaz to Hina: Glam Diwali looks
Gayatri Nirmal
TELEVISION
OCT 26, 2022
Image Credit: @smileplease_25
Tejasswi Prakash, who often goes the minimalist way, went all out and decked up in this beautiful pastel sequin lehenga
Pastel Love
Image Credit: Shivangi Kulkarni
Shehnaaz Gill wore this mustard floral lehenga from the House of Neeta Lulla and looked majestic
Flower Power
Video Credit: Kanchi Kaul Instagram
Kanchi Kaul stunned in this dark beige saree and let the bronze makeup do the talking
Pataka Mode On
Video Credit: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna stunned in a fuchsia pink lehenga skirt by Punit Balana, which she paired with a heavy mirror embroidered crop top and a marodi embroidered dupatta
Feeling pink-astic
Video Credit: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti twirled in this black lehenga with a sheer blouse adorned with floral embroidery. Brownie points for the floral hair bun and nose ring
Pure elegance
Video Credit: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan looks like the first drop of rain in this mint green sequin saree and sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline
Dewy diva
Image Credit: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik dazzled in a gold and black lehenga with heavy embellishments on it
The Golden Girl
Video Credit: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Anita Hassanandani looks mesmerizingly beautiful in this off-white saree
Angelic in white
Video Credit: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande is a sight to behold in this olive green festive wear, which she coordinated with her husband Vicky Jain
Pretty pair
Image Credit: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya glitters in this ivory saree and we must say, when it comes to traditional wear, she nails it
Glitters in grace
