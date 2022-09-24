Heading 3
Shilpa Shinde is a fashionista
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
SEPT 24, 2022
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
Shilpa Shinde celebrated her birthday this year with her friends from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where she is one of the contestants. She wore a stylish black dress
Black short dress for birthday
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shilpa has sported a blue and white printed full length dress, which she had paired with black heels
Printed maxi
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
The actress looks stunner in the black collared style bodycon dress with deep neckline and high slit
Collared leather
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
The actress looks fashionable in beige shirt and black pants as she danced on a popular song
Formal look
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
The actress looks sizzling in the black top and striped skirt. It has slits on both sides
Skirt top
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
Shilpa Shinde looks comfy yet chic in pink kaftan style dress. It has zigzag design with different shades of pink
Kaftan style dress
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
The actress has sported a beautiful red dress with frill details on the neckline and sleeves
Christmas party dress
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant looks like a boss lady in the black top and trousers, which she paired with white striped blazer
Blazer look
The actress is very fond of nature and here she is seen enjoying the beautiful view. She has sported a printed black top and black denims
All-black look
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
Shilpa Shinde seems to be ready to walk down the ramp wearing the gorgeous black gown. It is a deep neck dress with a frill detail on sleeves
Glam gown
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah in glam looks