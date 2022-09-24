Heading 3

Shilpa Shinde is a fashionista

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

SEPT 24, 2022

Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram

Shilpa Shinde celebrated her birthday this year with her friends from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where she is one of the contestants. She wore a stylish black dress

   Black short dress for     birthday

Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shilpa has sported a blue and white printed full length dress, which she had paired with black heels

  Printed maxi

Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram

The actress looks stunner in the black collared style bodycon dress with deep neckline and high slit

     Collared leather

Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram

The actress looks fashionable in beige shirt and black pants as she danced on a popular song

    Formal look

Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram

The actress looks sizzling in the black top and striped skirt. It has slits on both sides

    Skirt top

Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram

Shilpa Shinde looks comfy yet chic in pink kaftan style dress. It has zigzag design with different shades of pink

   Kaftan style dress

Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram

The actress has sported a beautiful red dress with frill details on the neckline and sleeves

  Christmas party dress

Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant looks like a boss lady in the black top and trousers, which she paired with white striped blazer

   Blazer look

The actress is very fond of nature and here she is seen enjoying the beautiful view. She has sported a printed black top and black denims

   All-black look

Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram

Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram

Shilpa Shinde seems to be ready to walk down the ramp wearing the gorgeous black gown. It is a deep neck dress with a frill detail on sleeves

    Glam gown

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah in glam looks

Click Here