Shilpa Shinde’s glamorous looks

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 05, 2022

This year, Shilpa Shinde celebrated her birthday on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s set. She opted for an all-black look for this occasion

Beauty in black

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shilpa sported a blue and white printed maxi dress. She completed the look with black heels

Printed maxi

The black leather outfit with a slit ups the glam quotient notches higher

Collared leather outfit

Want to look sassy and sharp? Wear this classic beige shirt and black formal pants to seize your day

Formal look

Shilpa Shinde oozes oomph in this black shirt and comfy slit skirt

The happy walk

Shilpa Shinde looks comfy yet chic in this printed pink kaftan

Comfy in Kaftan

The expression queen donned a simple yet classy red dress with frill details on the neckline and sleeves

Red means Christmas

Did you just say Boss Lady? Here she is nailing it in a black top, trousers and striped blazer

Boss lady

Shilpa Shinde is very fond of nature and if you want comfy and style both, this is the right choice

Wanderlust

Shilpa Shinde is ramp-ready in this elegant black gown with a plunging neckline

Glam gown

