Shilpa Shinde’s glamorous looks
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 05, 2022
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
This year, Shilpa Shinde celebrated her birthday on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s set. She opted for an all-black look for this occasion
Beauty in black
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shilpa sported a blue and white printed maxi dress. She completed the look with black heels
Printed maxi
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
The black leather outfit with a slit ups the glam quotient notches higher
Collared leather outfit
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
Want to look sassy and sharp? Wear this classic beige shirt and black formal pants to seize your day
Formal look
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
Shilpa Shinde oozes oomph in this black shirt and comfy slit skirt
The happy walk
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
Shilpa Shinde looks comfy yet chic in this printed pink kaftan
Comfy in Kaftan
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
The expression queen donned a simple yet classy red dress with frill details on the neckline and sleeves
Red means Christmas
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
Did you just say Boss Lady? Here she is nailing it in a black top, trousers and striped blazer
Boss lady
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
Shilpa Shinde is very fond of nature and if you want comfy and style both, this is the right choice
Wanderlust
Image source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
Shilpa Shinde is ramp-ready in this elegant black gown with a plunging neckline
Glam gown
