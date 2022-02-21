Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 21, 2022
Shireen Mirza and Hasan's Maldives vacay
Marriage
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress, Shireen Mirza tied the knot with Hasan Sartaj on 23rd October, 2021 in Jaipur. Later, they held a reception in New Delhi
Image: Nikhil Paul
The actress shared a picture with her beau as they arrived in the Maldives and captioned it as, "Currently Honeymooning."
Image: Shireen Mirza Instagram
Honeymooning
The couple celebrated their first Valentine's Day together after marriage on the breathtaking island
Image: Hasan Sartaj Instagram
Valentine’s day
They shared a picture of themselves having coffee while overlooking the ocean and captioned it, "Cheers to good life."
Image: Hasan Sartaj Instagram
Coffee with a view
The couple struck a pose for a selfie and looked all smiles in their comfy outfits
Image: Hasan Sartaj Instagram
All smiles
Hasan posted a photo of his ladylove in the follow me to pose and wrote that it was something he had always wanted to do with his better half
Image: Hasan Sartaj Instagram
Follow me to
Shireen and Hasan shared a goofy transition reel from their vacation, in which they are seen diving into a pool
Video: Hasan Sartaj Instagram
Pool time
The actress and her beau went cycling on the ramp just above the sea and it looked like a dream
Image: Hasan Sartaj Instagram
Cycling on the Island
