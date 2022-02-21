Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 21, 2022

Shireen Mirza and Hasan's Maldives vacay

Marriage

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress, Shireen Mirza tied the knot with Hasan Sartaj on 23rd October, 2021 in Jaipur. Later, they held a reception in New Delhi

Image: Nikhil Paul

The actress shared a picture with her beau as they arrived in the Maldives and captioned it as, "Currently Honeymooning."

Image: Shireen Mirza Instagram

Honeymooning

The couple celebrated their first Valentine's Day together after marriage on the breathtaking island

Image: Hasan Sartaj Instagram

Valentine’s day

They shared a picture of themselves having coffee while overlooking the ocean and captioned it, "Cheers to good life."

Image: Hasan Sartaj Instagram

Coffee with a view

The couple struck a pose for a selfie and looked all smiles in their comfy outfits

Image: Hasan Sartaj Instagram

All smiles 

Hasan posted a photo of his ladylove in the follow me to pose and wrote that it was something he had always wanted to do with his better half

Image: Hasan Sartaj Instagram

Follow me to

Shireen and Hasan shared a goofy transition reel from their vacation, in which they are seen diving into a pool

Video: Hasan Sartaj Instagram

Pool time

The actress and her beau went cycling on the ramp just above the sea and it looked like a dream

Image: Hasan Sartaj Instagram

Cycling on the Island

