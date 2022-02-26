Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim first met on the sets of their program Sasural Simar Ka in 2011 and became close
While Dipika was married at the time, falling in love was tough for her. Her problematic marriage with her ex-husband ended in a harsh divorce in January 2015
The couple fell in love, but after Shoaib left the show, the two realised their feelings for one another
After dating for a few years, the pair finally exchanged wedding vows in a Nikah ceremony and tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Bhopal in February 2018
The love story went from the reel to real life, proving that marriages are made in heaven
The couple frequently embark on various travel adventures and share them on social media
The couple shares remarkable chemistry and is one of the most adored couples in the Television industry
They have YouTube channels where they vlog on a daily basis. They share a peek of their family life to their millions of followers and subscribers through the videos, and they have received a lot of love for it
Their heartfelt love story and romance have shown the power of a strong, healthy and committed relationship, and they are the epitome of a perfect pair
