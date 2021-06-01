lesser-known facts
Shubhangi Atre’s June 01, 2021
Shubhangi Atre holds an MBA degree from IMS, DAVV, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
She has always had an inclination towards acting but began her acting career after getting married when people started to compliment her looks
Shubhangi is a trained Kathak dancer and has been practicing it for over 15 years
Shubhangi Atre started her acting career in 2006 when Ekta Kapoor offered her a role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
She has watched Mahesh Bhatt’s Arth many times and often reveals that it is her “all-time favourite” movie
Shubhangi Atre travels from her house to her sets by walking as she believes that walking is the best form of cardio
Shubhangi Atre made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the movie, C Kkompany
Shubhangi Atre starts her day by performing pooja every day
Shubhangi is a very big fan of the veteran actor, Shabana Azmi
She prefers to have “dal-roti” as a meal as it is the simplest form of food and also her favourite
