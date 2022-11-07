Heading 3

Siddharth Nigam loves gymnastics 

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

Nov 07, 2022

Image source: Siddharth Nigam Instagram

Nothing can stop a soul of a gymnast! This jaw-dropping glimpse of Siddharth is enough to prove that the star is a fitness freak 

Fit and Fab



As per Siddharth- a stretch a day keeps a doctor away. Siddharth looks fab as he flaunts his athletic skills here

Man in action



Doing gymnastics keeps him motivated and we love how he never skips a chance to treat us with such motivating glimpses

Work hard, Play hard



Did your heart just skip a beat? Dishing out major fitness goals here, Siddhart effortlessly defines the ultimate meaning of fitness

Washboard Abs



Wearing swag like a pro! We are amazed how he can sweep anyone off their feet with his charming persona

Beast mode on



Say hello to this gymnast who won’t stop flauting his endless love for fitness and working out

Perfection



He is here to swoon your hearts with such breathtaking looks and washboard abs

Rigorous workout



What’s better than practising with Tiger Shroff and being inspired from the OG itself!

With the OG



Determined. Perfectionist. Unstoppable. Siddhart’s fitness regime is worth applauding

Unstoppable 



On Fire

Setting the gram on fire with such heartmelting looks is just what Siddharth Nigam can do with perfection


