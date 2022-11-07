Heading 3
Siddharth Nigam loves gymnastics
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
Nov 07, 2022
Nothing can stop a soul of a gymnast! This jaw-dropping glimpse of Siddharth is enough to prove that the star is a fitness freak
Fit and Fab
As per Siddharth- a stretch a day keeps a doctor away. Siddharth looks fab as he flaunts his athletic skills here
Man in action
Doing gymnastics keeps him motivated and we love how he never skips a chance to treat us with such motivating glimpses
Work hard, Play hard
Did your heart just skip a beat? Dishing out major fitness goals here, Siddhart effortlessly defines the ultimate meaning of fitness
Washboard Abs
Wearing swag like a pro! We are amazed how he can sweep anyone off their feet with his charming persona
Beast mode on
Say hello to this gymnast who won’t stop flauting his endless love for fitness and working out
Perfection
He is here to swoon your hearts with such breathtaking looks and washboard abs
Rigorous workout
What’s better than practising with Tiger Shroff and being inspired from the OG itself!
With the OG
Determined. Perfectionist. Unstoppable. Siddhart’s fitness regime is worth applauding
Unstoppable
On Fire
Setting the gram on fire with such heartmelting looks is just what Siddharth Nigam can do with perfection
queen Nia Sharma