Sidharth Shukla’s
career timeline Sep 02, 2021
Sidharth Shukla was born on 12 December 1980 in Mumbai. he had two older sisters
The star held a bachelor’s degree in Interior Design and worked in a designing firm for a couple of years before his career in the entertainment industry kickstarted
Around 2004, Shukla appeared in a music video "Resham Ka Rumal" sung by Ila Arun which though didn’t gain him any popularity, opened many doors of opportunities
In 2005, he represented India at the World's Best Model contest held in Turkey and also won the title becoming the first Asian to do so
The victory paved the way for him to star in several advertisements including Bajaj Avenger, ICICI and Digjam
He made his acting debut in a lead role in 2008 opposite Aastha Chaudhary in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na
He appeared in a couple of more TV serials that lasted a year-long until he found his break in 2012 as District Collector Shivraj Shekhar in the hit serial Balika Vadhu
He even received Performer of the Year (Male) at the Indian Television Academy Awards for his performance in Balika Vadhu
He even participated in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 in 2013 and made his Bollywood debut in the romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014
Shukla climbed his success ladder one by one and even won Breakthrough Supporting Performance (Male) at the Stardust Awards 2015 for his debut movie
He slowly navigated to hosting reality shows and becoming the boy next door figure of every Indian house anchoring in top shows like Savdhaan India, India's Got Talent 6 and 7
Apart from hosting, he won the stunt reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and also continued his acting career side by side
In 2019, he entered the Bigg Boss house and became the title winner. His chemistry with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill was also loved by fans
Shukla also hosted the 16th week's "Weekend Ka Vaar" of Bigg Boss 14 taking the place of Salman Khan in his absence
May his soul rest in peace!