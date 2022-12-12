Heading 3
Sidharth Shukla’s popular quotes
PRAMILA
MANDAL
DEC 12, 2022
television
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram
“Life's too short to worry about what others say or think about you ....... just enjoy life … have fun ... and give them something to talk about”
Image source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram
“Bad days are like a man's best friend ...... as it always teaches you something when around and when it leaves....... Good days follow ... something to think about!”
Image source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram
“Challenges will always be there but being defeated is completely up to you .... you are where you are for the way you think .... you want something different then change the way you think….”
Image source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram
“Naam karo tho kuch aisa ki log tumhe harane ki koshish nahi balki sazish kare"
Image source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram
“I don't think it makes sense to set high goals about how my ideal woman should be. It is like calling for trouble. That would make one close-minded and not open to meeting different kinds of people”
Image source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram
“I feel you can be down and out but if you are determined, nothing can stop you from winning”
Image source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram
“I am who I am, take it or leave it! And I think that honesty is probably what people like the most”
Image source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram
“Rivalries are normal in life. If you know who you are and what your truth is, you have nothing to worry about”
Image source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram
“People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But the one person I will always melt for is my mom”
Click Here
Image source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram
“Don't be a version of what others want you to be, be a version of yourself”