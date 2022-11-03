Heading 3
Srishty Rode is a true foodie
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
Nov 03, 2022
Image source- Srishty Rode Instagram
Sristhy Rode is seen enjoying a nice beverage at a party an looks adorable in a off shoulder and draw string dress.
Enjoying a beverage
Image source- Srishty Rode Instagram
In the hilarious video, Srishty is seen snacking on a packet of chips and not sharing with Karanvir Bohra.
Snacking on chips
Image source- Srishty Rode Instagram
The Kapil Sharma Show actress surely loves ice cream as we can see her enjoying a huge unicorn shaped one in front of her.
Unicorn ice cream
Image source- Srishty Rode Instagram
Yeh Ishq Haaye actress enjoys floating breakfast and looks excited about it.
A loaded breakfast
Image source- Srishty Rode Instagram
The actress is seen binging on multiple sweet dishes on a plate.
Something sweet
Image source- Srishty Rode Instagram
She has stocked her bed for an all nighter with multiple snacks from fruits, cookies, to eggs, muffins and much more.
Stay in bed with favourites
Image source- Srishty Rode Instagram
Saraswatichandra actress is seen sipping coffee for a fresh and energetic start of the day.
Always ready for a coffee
Image source- Srishty Rode Instagram
The actress is happiest when she is having her favourite desserts and with a delectable side drink.
Happy face
Image source- Srishty Rode Instagram
Srishty is seen enjoying delicious and hot Maggie in the cold mountains.
Maggi at the mountains
Image source- Srishty Rode Instagram
Midnight snack sorted
Bigg Boss 12 fame is seen enjoying a delicious doughnut as she gets ready to go to bed.
