Srishty Rode is a true foodie

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

Nov 03, 2022

Image source- Srishty Rode Instagram

Sristhy Rode is seen enjoying a nice beverage at a party an looks adorable in a off shoulder and draw string dress.

Enjoying a beverage

In the hilarious video, Srishty is seen snacking on a packet of chips and not sharing with Karanvir Bohra.

Snacking on chips

The Kapil Sharma Show actress surely loves ice cream as we can see her enjoying a huge unicorn shaped one in front of her.

Unicorn ice cream

Yeh Ishq Haaye actress enjoys floating breakfast and looks excited about it.

A loaded breakfast

The actress is seen binging on multiple sweet dishes on a plate.

Something sweet

She has stocked her bed for an all nighter with multiple snacks from fruits, cookies, to eggs, muffins and much more.

Stay in bed with favourites

Saraswatichandra actress is seen sipping coffee for a fresh and energetic start of the day.

Always ready for a coffee

The actress is happiest when she is having her favourite desserts and with a delectable side drink.

Happy face

Srishty is seen enjoying delicious and hot Maggie in the cold mountains.

Maggi at the mountains

Midnight snack sorted

Bigg Boss 12 fame is seen enjoying a delicious doughnut as she gets ready to go to bed.

