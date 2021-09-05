september 05, 2021
Stars visit late Sidharth Shukla's home
Actor Varun Dhawan paid his last respect to Sidharth Shukla by visiting his house in Mumbai
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also paid their tribute to the late actor at his home
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin went straight from the airport to the actor's home to pay their respect
Rashami Desai also arrived with her mother at the late actor’s home to pay homage
Asim Riaz, who was the co-inmate of the late actor in Bigg Boss 13, also paid a visit to his home to pay tribute
Arjun Bijlani also paid a visit to Sidharth Shukla's home to pay his homage
Prince Narula also paid his respect to the late actor by paying a visit to his home
Arti Singh paid a visit to the late actor's home and paid tribute to him
Rakhi Sawant paid a visit to the late actor's home to pay her respect
Abhinav Shukla, Darshan Raval, Karenvir Bohra were among those who came to pay homage to the late actor
