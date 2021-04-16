actors who were Roadies contestants April 16, 2021
Ranvijay Singha was the winner of the first season of Roadies
He is a popular actor in movies and the OTT platform. He is the present host of Splitsvilla X3 and Roadies
Ayushmann Khurrana was the winner of season 2 of Roadies
He started his career as a host and VJ in TV shows. at present, he is among the top-rated bollywood actors
Bani was the runner-up in season 4 of the reality TV show Roadies
She has hosted numerous TV shows and has been part of movies as well as web series
Vishal Karwal was also a contestant of Roadies season 4
He has acted in several TV serials and has done a role in movies like 1920 London
