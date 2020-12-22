The successful journey of Bigg Boss

December 22, 2020

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian reality TV shows

It is a Hindi language adaptation of Big Brother created in the Netherlands by John de Mol Jr.

It gained popularity after Shilpa Shetty emerged as the winner in Big Brother 5

The show debuted on TV in 2006, with Arshad Warsi as the host

Shilpa hosted the second season of Bigg Boss in India
Apart from Arshad Warsi and Shilpa Shetty, the show was also hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Farah Khan

Salman Khan who is hosting the 14th season, has previously hosted 9 seasons of the show

The show often creates buzz because of fights, controversies and romance

Bigg Boss season 13 was the longest running and most controversial season

Given the popularity, it also tops the TRP charts

