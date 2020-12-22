The successful journey of Bigg Boss December 22, 2020
Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian reality TV shows
It is a Hindi language adaptation of Big Brother created in the Netherlands by John de Mol Jr.
It gained popularity after Shilpa Shetty emerged as the winner in Big Brother 5
The show debuted on TV in 2006, with Arshad Warsi as the host
Shilpa hosted the second season of Bigg Boss in India
Apart from Arshad Warsi and Shilpa Shetty, the show was also hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Farah Khan
Salman Khan who is hosting the 14th season, has previously hosted 9 seasons of the show
The show often creates buzz because of fights, controversies and romance
Bigg Boss season 13 was the longest running and most controversial season
Given the popularity, it also tops the TRP charts
For more updates on Bigg Boss, follow PINKVILLA