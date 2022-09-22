Heading 3
Sudhanshu Pandey's amazing sunglasses
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
SEPT 22, 2022
Image source: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram
Sudhanshu Pandey has a special spot for funky sunglasses and often sports one like these green aviators
Aviator Square
Image source: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram
Though his fit physique is worth stealing the limelight, his red reflective sunglasses also make him stand out
Reflective Red
Image source: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram
When out for a ride, opt for these shield type of sunglasses which will enhance your look and make you look handsome like Sundhanshu
Shield
Image source: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram
Known for his charming personality, Sudhanshu is unafraid to rock any stylish sunglasses with extreme confidence and looks dapper as he does it
Uber stylish
Image source: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram
A transparent oversized sunglasses with black frames yet again proves that Sudhanshu has an amazing collection of sunnies
Transparent black framed
Image source: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram
Sporting jazzy sunglasses are a part of Sundhanshu’s personality and just take a look at him doing it effortlessly
Red Shades
Image source: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram
Yet again nailing his ethnic outfit by donning this swanky pair of transparent wayfarer sunglasses
Wayfarer Sunnies
Image source: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram
Another day another sunnies! This black framed transparent sunglasses and Sudhanshu’s gentleman look can surely make heads turn
Yellow shades
Beating the heat with style, Sudhanshu donned these blue aviator classic sunglasses and looks dashing
Aviator Classic
Image source: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram
Lastly, he amped up the style game by opting for these square oversize pair of sunglasses
Square Oversized
