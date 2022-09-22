Heading 3

Sudhanshu Pandey's amazing sunglasses

Sudhanshu Pandey has a special spot for funky sunglasses and often sports one like these green aviators

    Aviator Square

Though his fit physique is worth stealing the limelight, his red reflective sunglasses also make him stand out

    Reflective Red

When out for a ride, opt for these shield type of sunglasses which will enhance your look and make you look handsome like Sundhanshu

    Shield

Known for his charming personality, Sudhanshu is unafraid to rock any stylish sunglasses with extreme confidence and looks dapper as he does it

   Uber stylish

A transparent oversized sunglasses with black frames yet again proves that Sudhanshu has an amazing collection of sunnies

   Transparent black framed

Sporting jazzy sunglasses are a part of Sundhanshu’s personality and just take a look at him doing it effortlessly

    Red Shades

Yet again nailing his ethnic outfit by donning this swanky pair of transparent wayfarer sunglasses

   Wayfarer Sunnies

Another day another sunnies! This black framed transparent sunglasses and Sudhanshu’s gentleman look can surely make heads turn

   Yellow shades

Beating the heat with style, Sudhanshu donned these blue aviator classic sunglasses and looks dashing

     Aviator Classic

Lastly, he amped up the style game by opting for these square oversize pair of sunglasses

   Square Oversized

