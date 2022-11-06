Heading 3
Sumbul Touqeer in traditionals
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
Nov 06, 2022
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer looks adorable in a floral kurta and blue sharara set. She paired it with an embellished dupatta.
Floral Sharara
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
The actress is seen flaunting her simple yet charming look in a peach kurta set and accessorizing it with her lovely smile.
Anarkali suit
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestants look beautiful in a Patiala suit with a blue kurta and a bright yellow dupatta.
Punjabi Kudi
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul Touqeer has a perfect Indian look for a casual event as she wore a white printed kurta and palazzo set.
Floral print
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
The actress looks sensational in a color contrast kurta set, which is perfect for any festivity.
Color contrast
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Sumbul played the role of a village girl in Imlie and her look was quite simple with printed kurta set in earthy shade.
Imlie look
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Imlie actress is looking marvelous and fashionable in a green and pink shade silk kurta set.
Elegant silk suit look
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
The actress has the perfect traditional look with black chikankari work suit and a tie and dye dupatta.
Chikankari work suit
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Bigg Boss contestant has sported a mirror work kurta set which is complimenting her skin tone.
Mirror work kurta set
Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Bright color gota work
The actress’s face is glowing as she sported a bright yellow kurta set with gota work on it.
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mirror selfie
queen Nia Sharma