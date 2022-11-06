Heading 3

Sumbul Touqeer in traditionals

Nov 06, 2022

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer looks adorable in a floral kurta and blue sharara set. She paired it with an embellished dupatta.

Floral Sharara

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

The actress is seen flaunting her simple yet charming look in a peach kurta set and accessorizing it with her lovely smile.

Anarkali suit

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestants look beautiful in a Patiala suit with a blue kurta and a bright yellow dupatta.

Punjabi Kudi

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer has a perfect Indian look for a casual event as she wore a white printed kurta and palazzo set.

Floral print

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

The actress looks sensational in a color contrast kurta set, which is perfect for any festivity.

Color contrast

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Sumbul played the role of a village girl in Imlie and her look was quite simple with printed kurta set in earthy shade.

Imlie look

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Imlie actress is looking marvelous and fashionable in a green and pink shade silk kurta set.

Elegant silk suit look

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

The actress has the perfect traditional look with black chikankari work suit and a tie and dye dupatta.

Chikankari work suit

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Bigg Boss contestant has sported a mirror work kurta set which is complimenting her skin tone.

Mirror work kurta set

Image source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Bright color gota work

The actress’s face is glowing as she sported a bright yellow kurta set with gota work on it.

