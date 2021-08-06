Surbhi Chandna's love for sarees in 10 pics
august 06, 2021
She looks absolutely mesmerising in the playfully colourful saree. She looks regal and screams class in the stunning yellow saree
surbhi nailed the chic blouse she wore with a gorgeous white and black delicate saree
The ‘Ishqbaaz’ star is known for her unique patterns and prints. From bold colours to simple black and white patterns, Surbhi stuns in sarees
Her choice of colours is always so extraordinary and vibrant and this particular fit of hers is clear evidence of the fact
Now who doesn’t love a perfect blend of pink, black and white! She looks like a supermodel straight out of the ramp
Surbhi looks flawlessly gorgeous in the dazzling white, fluffy saree
Yellow might not be every body’s colour but it definitely is Surbhi’s. She looks like a delicate flower in the six yards of elegance
Only Surbhi can slay a saree with tassels. She looks like a goddess in the breathtaking black saree with the hint of all those playful colours
Which girl doesn’t look pretty in red? Surbhi totally nails the shiny red saree and the conch shell blouse
Surbhi is known for her unique taste and sense of style. Her pink and turquoise saree is something only she can pull off
