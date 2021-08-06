Surbhi Chandna's love for sarees in 10 pics

august 06, 2021

She looks absolutely mesmerising in the playfully colourful saree. She looks regal and screams class in the stunning yellow saree

surbhi nailed the chic blouse she wore with a gorgeous white and black delicate saree

The ‘Ishqbaaz’ star is known for her unique patterns and prints. From bold colours to simple black and white patterns, Surbhi stuns in sarees

Her choice of colours is always so extraordinary and vibrant and this particular fit of hers is clear evidence of the fact

Now who doesn’t love a perfect blend of pink, black and white! She looks like a supermodel straight out of the ramp

Surbhi looks flawlessly gorgeous in the dazzling white, fluffy saree

Yellow might not be every body’s colour but it definitely is Surbhi’s. She looks like a delicate flower in the six yards of elegance

Only Surbhi can slay a saree with tassels. She looks like a goddess in the breathtaking black saree with the hint of all those playful colours

Which girl doesn’t look pretty in red? Surbhi totally nails the shiny red saree and the conch shell blouse

Surbhi is known for her unique taste and sense of style. Her pink and turquoise saree is something only she can pull off

Follow PINKVILLA for more entertainment
Click Here