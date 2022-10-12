Heading 3
Surbhi Chandna's stylish blouses
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 12, 2022
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Adding fun and modern element to her pleated saree, Surbhi nails her contemporary look like a true fashion icon
Beaming with joy
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
For the love of ruffle! Surbhi’s pristine white ruffle sleeveless blouse matches perfectly with her black and white striped six-yard
Smile, please!
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
A leather crop top or a blouse? Her fashion game is just on point as she confidently puts on her off-shoulder black blouse with a saree
Stunner
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Serving outfit goals is the mantra of her life! Surbhi’s pink-dyed off-shoulder blouse perfectly complements her white saree
Style on Point
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Her love for off-shoulder blouses seems to be never-ending! Surbhi’s red crop top style blouse adds a touch of charisma to her look
Ravishing in red
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna’s red embroidered cut-out blouse can add the much-needed glam factor if donned on a plain saree
Exudes sass
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
To see Sherdil Shergill actress nailing this stunning red blouse is truly a pretty vision to behold
Sartorial delight
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Looking as gorgeous as ever, Surbhi stuns in this pink plunging neckline embellished blouse and can melt many hearts
Dreamy
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Slaying like a queen, and we ain’t complaining! Surbhi’s yellow knotted blouse on a colorful striped saree leaves us amazed at her beauty
Incredibly slaying
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Dazzling
Lastly, let's take a moment to appreciate how stunning she looks in this red beaded strapless blouse paired with a sequined saree
