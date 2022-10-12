Heading 3

Surbhi Chandna's stylish blouses

 Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 12, 2022

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Adding fun and modern element to her pleated saree, Surbhi nails her contemporary look like a true fashion icon

Beaming with joy

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

For the love of ruffle! Surbhi’s pristine white ruffle sleeveless blouse matches perfectly with her black and white striped six-yard

Smile, please!

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

A leather crop top or a blouse? Her fashion game is just on point as she confidently puts on her off-shoulder black blouse with a saree

Stunner

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Serving outfit goals is the mantra of her life! Surbhi’s pink-dyed off-shoulder blouse perfectly complements her white saree

Style on Point

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Her love for off-shoulder blouses seems to be never-ending! Surbhi’s red crop top style blouse adds a touch of charisma to her look

Ravishing in red

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna’s red embroidered cut-out blouse can add the much-needed glam factor if donned on a plain saree

Exudes sass

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

To see Sherdil Shergill actress nailing this stunning red blouse is truly a pretty vision to behold

Sartorial delight

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Looking as gorgeous as ever, Surbhi stuns in this pink plunging neckline embellished blouse and can melt many hearts

Dreamy

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Slaying like a queen, and we ain’t complaining! Surbhi’s yellow knotted blouse on a colorful striped saree leaves us amazed at her beauty

Incredibly slaying

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

 Dazzling

Lastly, let's take a moment to appreciate how stunning she looks in this red beaded strapless blouse paired with a sequined saree

