Tejasswi Prakash in all her cuteness
TELEVISION
Arushi Srivastava
FEB 17, 2023
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash looks fashionable and adorable as she posed in a floral pantsuit
Cute in florals
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
The Naagin 6 actress is a visual delight as she twirls around in an orange floral kurta set
Gorgeous in kurta set
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash loves to dance and even during her makeup session she is seen grooving in her vanity
Fun during makeup
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash is winning hearts with her adorable smile as she spends quality time with her bae
Goofy smiles
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
The Swaragini fame is truly a quirky one as she dressed up as Santa on Christmas and surprised Karan Kundrra
Adorable Santa
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash is seen having a blast as she tries to pose sexily for the camera
Having fun with friends
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra look adorable as the couple shared glimpse of their fun time in Goa
Quality time with bae
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
The Bigg Boss 15 fame is very fond of monsoons and she couldn’t resist dancing in the rain
Enjoying the rains
Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash is loved by one and all on her sets for her fun loving nature and goofy activities
Fun during shoot
