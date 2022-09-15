Heading 3

Tejasswi Prakash in black outfits

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

SEPT 15, 2022

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The Naagin 6 lead sizzles in the black off shoulder gown with a shimmery top part. It is a high slit dress, which she paired with beige heels

   Black and golden dress

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in the gorgeous black mermaid gown. It has designer batwing sleeves, and completed the look with statement earrings

   Batsleeve gown

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The actress looks ready to party in the silver shimmery short dress paired with a black blazer and hoop earrings

     Shimmer shimmer

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Bigg Boss 15 winner looks admirable in the beautiful black and brown work designer lehenga sets. She paired it with studded earrings

     Ethnic game on point

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The actress dishes out supermodel vibes in this stylish leather co-ords and broad belt. Extra points for the denim jacket

   Black leather co-ord

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

Naagin 6 star looks dazzling in the short sequined dress. Apart from her confidence, she paired this look with high heels and crystal earrings

    Queen in sequin

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The actress looks adorable in this black vintage-styled top with a short belted skirt

   Vintage look

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The Swaragini actress’ halter neck dress with a plunging neckline made several jaws drop at the red carpet

   Glam gown

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

The actress looks like a boss lady in this black satin crop top, blazer and formal trousers

   Black pantsuit

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram

A monotone bling saree with a dash of western spin, makes for a perfect cocktail pick!

    Saree Soiree

