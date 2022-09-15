Heading 3
Tejasswi Prakash in black outfits
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
SEPT 15, 2022
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The Naagin 6 lead sizzles in the black off shoulder gown with a shimmery top part. It is a high slit dress, which she paired with beige heels
Black and golden dress
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in the gorgeous black mermaid gown. It has designer batwing sleeves, and completed the look with statement earrings
Batsleeve gown
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The actress looks ready to party in the silver shimmery short dress paired with a black blazer and hoop earrings
Shimmer shimmer
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Bigg Boss 15 winner looks admirable in the beautiful black and brown work designer lehenga sets. She paired it with studded earrings
Ethnic game on point
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The actress dishes out supermodel vibes in this stylish leather co-ords and broad belt. Extra points for the denim jacket
Black leather co-ord
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
Naagin 6 star looks dazzling in the short sequined dress. Apart from her confidence, she paired this look with high heels and crystal earrings
Queen in sequin
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The actress looks adorable in this black vintage-styled top with a short belted skirt
Vintage look
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The Swaragini actress’ halter neck dress with a plunging neckline made several jaws drop at the red carpet
Glam gown
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
The actress looks like a boss lady in this black satin crop top, blazer and formal trousers
Black pantsuit
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash instagram
A monotone bling saree with a dash of western spin, makes for a perfect cocktail pick!
Saree Soiree
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mouni Roy’s golden shimmery style