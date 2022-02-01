Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

FEB 01, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash’s fun & fab styles

Sensuous diva

Raising the temperature in her sultry backless lace dress, Tejasswi Prakash looked every bit glamorous in black

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

With accents of metallic sheen, her black and gold mini dress is a perfect pick for clubbing or weekend night outs

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Glam girl

Her box pleated dress featuring a bustier bodice with strappy sleeves looked elegant on her and the pink palette makeup with blush and the right shade of eyeshadow took the look a notch higher

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Pink magic

One can never go wrong in velvet. Tejasswi made quite a statement in her violet blazer dress teamed with transparent shoes

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Blazer dress

Her satin cobalt blue pantsuit featured an offbeat blazer that bore quilted sleeves with golden embroidery and a waist belt that accentuated her curves

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Boss babe in blue

Glitz and glam is her middle name and this shimmery mini dress featuring bishop sleeves and an asymmetric shoulder is proof!

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Party ready look

Metallic dresses often give us disco vibes and the Swaragini star’s offbeat number with ruffles eluded luxe party spirit

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Ruffle game

She looked ravishing in this brown one-shoulder gown by Nikhita Tandon that had white polka dots, a thigh-high slit and a long trail

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Floor sweeping gown

Her violet print midi dress came with sheer sleeves, a plunging neckline, cut out details at the waist and a flowy silhouette

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Cut out dress

The diva’s cool blue look in a sequined tube top and matching cargos made us want to hit the dance floor and move in style

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Sequin coordinates

