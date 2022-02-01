Celebrity Style
Tejasswi Prakash’s fun & fab styles
Sensuous diva
Raising the temperature in her sultry backless lace dress, Tejasswi Prakash looked every bit glamorous in black
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
With accents of metallic sheen, her black and gold mini dress is a perfect pick for clubbing or weekend night outs
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Glam girl
Her box pleated dress featuring a bustier bodice with strappy sleeves looked elegant on her and the pink palette makeup with blush and the right shade of eyeshadow took the look a notch higher
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Pink magic
One can never go wrong in velvet. Tejasswi made quite a statement in her violet blazer dress teamed with transparent shoes
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Blazer dress
Her satin cobalt blue pantsuit featured an offbeat blazer that bore quilted sleeves with golden embroidery and a waist belt that accentuated her curves
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Boss babe in blue
Glitz and glam is her middle name and this shimmery mini dress featuring bishop sleeves and an asymmetric shoulder is proof!
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Party ready look
Metallic dresses often give us disco vibes and the Swaragini star’s offbeat number with ruffles eluded luxe party spirit
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Ruffle game
She looked ravishing in this brown one-shoulder gown by Nikhita Tandon that had white polka dots, a thigh-high slit and a long trail
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Floor sweeping gown
Her violet print midi dress came with sheer sleeves, a plunging neckline, cut out details at the waist and a flowy silhouette
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Cut out dress
The diva’s cool blue look in a sequined tube top and matching cargos made us want to hit the dance floor and move in style
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Sequin coordinates
