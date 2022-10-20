Heading 3

Tejasswi to Nia:
Divas in corset outfits

TELEVISION

OCT 20, 2022

Image source: Pratik Varaiya Instagram

Sreejita De looks nothing less than an angel as she poses in a beige corset dress and flaunts her beautiful smile

  Sreejita De

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni can undoubtedly swoon many hearts with her gorgeous wardrobe collection and here she looks pretty in a strapless bodycon corset dress

Mouni Roy

Image source: Shakeel Bin Afzal Instagram

Serving breathtaking looks like these is the mantra of her life! Hina looks like a queen as she flaunts her strapless beige outfit and cape

Hina Khan

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

This young diva is leaving no stones unturned to make jaw drops with her strapless blue satin corset dress

Jannat Zubair

Image source: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Nailing her look with perfection, Palak looks stunning in a brown bodycon dress and her intense gaze can sweep anyone off their feet

Palak Tiwari

Image source: Ajay Patil Instagram

Slaying like a queen in white strapless corset dress, and we ain’t complaining!

Nia Sharma

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Here, Rubina’s fashion game is just on point as she confidently flaunts her blue corset gown

Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Look at this beauty dishing out major fashion goals. Shweta proves to be a true fashion icon as she rocks her beige corset top effortlessly

Shweta Tiwari

Image source: That Nikhil Instagram

Dazzling like a fashionista, Tejasswi looks breathtakingly gorgeous in an orange one-shoulder corset dress

Tejasswi Prakash

Image source: Poonams Kaurture Instagram

To watch Shraddha posing in this stunning strapless white corset dress is a beautiful sight to behold!

Shraddha Arya

