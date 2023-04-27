Heading 3
Television Actors As Entrepreneurs
Source: Rannvijay Singha Instagram
In 2012, he was one of the co-founders of a Mumbai-based bike modification shop, and he is also a co-owner of Erica Ventures, which holds the master franchise for Doner and Gyros, a well-known restaurant in Mumbai
Rannvijay Singha
Source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun is the owner of a team called Mumbai Tigers in the Box Cricket League, which is known for its celebrity participants
Arjun Bijlani
Source: Ravi Dubey Instagram
In 2019, the couple established their own production company, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and have provided financial support for Hindi and Punjabi television series such as Udaariyan, Swarna Ghar, and other similar shows
Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta
Source: Mohit Malik Instagram
The 30-year-old actor, along with his wife Aditi Shirwaikar Malik, manages two thriving restaurants in Mumbai - Homemade Cafe and 1BHK
Mohit Malik
Source: Aashka Goradia Instagram
She operates a prosperous yoga center in Goa and also has her own brand of cosmetic products called Renee Cosmetics
Aashka Goradia
Source: Rakshanda Khan Instagram
She is one of the co-owners of a well-known event planning and production firm that organizes events for prominent clients, including famous personalities
Rakshanda Khan
Source: Karan Kundrra Instagram
The actor oversees his father's construction enterprise and operates an international call center
Karan Kundrra
Source: Ronit Roy Instagram
He is the proprietor of Ace Security and Protection, a company that offers its services to top-tier celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and many more
Ronit Roy
Image: Sanjeeda Sheikh Instagram
Sanjeeda Sheikh is undoubtedly one of the most well-known actresses on Indian television. She currently possesses a beauty salon, named Sanjeeda's Beauty Parlour, situated in suburban Mumbai
Sanjeeda Sheikh
