Television Actors As Entrepreneurs

TELEVISION

Sugandha Srivastava 

APRIL 27, 2023

Source: Rannvijay Singha Instagram

In 2012, he was one of the co-founders of a Mumbai-based bike modification shop, and he is also a co-owner of Erica Ventures, which holds the master franchise for Doner and Gyros, a well-known restaurant in Mumbai

Rannvijay Singha

Source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun is the owner of a team called Mumbai Tigers in the Box Cricket League, which is known for its celebrity participants

Arjun Bijlani

Source: Ravi Dubey Instagram

In 2019, the couple established their own production company, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and have provided financial support for Hindi and Punjabi television series such as Udaariyan, Swarna Ghar, and other similar shows

Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta

Source: Mohit Malik Instagram

The 30-year-old actor, along with his wife Aditi Shirwaikar Malik, manages two thriving restaurants in Mumbai - Homemade Cafe and 1BHK

Mohit Malik

Source: Aashka Goradia Instagram

She operates a prosperous yoga center in Goa and also has her own brand of cosmetic products called Renee Cosmetics

Aashka Goradia

Source: Rakshanda Khan Instagram

She is one of the co-owners of a well-known event planning and production firm that organizes events for prominent clients, including famous personalities

Rakshanda Khan

Source: Karan Kundrra Instagram

The actor oversees his father's construction enterprise and operates an international call center

Karan Kundrra

Source: Ronit Roy Instagram

He is the proprietor of Ace Security and Protection, a company that offers its services to top-tier celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and many more

Ronit Roy

Image: Sanjeeda Sheikh Instagram

Sanjeeda Sheikh is undoubtedly one of the most well-known actresses on Indian television. She currently possesses a beauty salon, named Sanjeeda's Beauty Parlour, situated in suburban Mumbai

Sanjeeda Sheikh

