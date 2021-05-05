Television actors

who have tested positive

May 05, 2021

Rupali Ganguly tested positive for Coronavirus in the first week of April 2021

Priyal Mahajan tested positive in the third week of March 2021

Ankit Siwach tested positive for COVID 19 on April 1, 2021

monalisa tested positive for this deadly virus on April 2, 2021

Karan Jotwani tested positive in the first week of April 2021

Amar Upadhyay tested positive for Coronavirus in April 2021

Neil Bhatt tested positive for this deadly virus in the first week of March 2021

Manit Joura tested positive on March 18, 2021

Nikki Tamboli tested positive for the deadly virus on March 19, 2021

Daljiet Kaur tested positive for COVID 19 on March 28, 2021

