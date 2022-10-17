Heading 3

Tina Datta in stylish kurtas

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 17, 2022

Uttaran fame Tina Datta looks simply elegant in the black kurta and white loose pants with chikankari work.

Black Chikankari kurta

Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks fashionable in the floral print sharara with a silver choker.

Floral sharara

Tina Datta is an ethnic beauty in a tie-and-dye kurta set with lace details and stylish earrings.

Lacey affair

Tina Datta looked simple yet elegant in white kurta set with black embroidery work.

Serene in white

The actress is glowing in a yellow kurta set with a floral print dupatta and kundan jewellery

Yellow like sunflower

Tina Datta has the perfect ethnic look in a red printed sharara with golden gota work.

Ethnic in red 

Karmaphal Daata Shani actress has worn a bright orange floral print suit, perfectly complimenting her skin tone.

Delightful orange color suit

Tina Datta aced a traditional look with a light shade cotton sleeveless kurta set and dupatta.

Simply beautiful in lavender

The actress looks fabulous in a beautiful floor length suit with floral dupatta. She accessorized the look with white juttis. 

Blush pink outfit

Tina Datta looks charming in a dark green suit which has golden sequin work on the neckline.

Stand out in green

