Heading 3
Tina Datta in stylish kurtas
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 17, 2022
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
Uttaran fame Tina Datta looks simply elegant in the black kurta and white loose pants with chikankari work.
Black Chikankari kurta
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks fashionable in the floral print sharara with a silver choker.
Floral sharara
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
Tina Datta is an ethnic beauty in a tie-and-dye kurta set with lace details and stylish earrings.
Lacey affair
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
Tina Datta looked simple yet elegant in white kurta set with black embroidery work.
Serene in white
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
The actress is glowing in a yellow kurta set with a floral print dupatta and kundan jewellery
Yellow like sunflower
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
Tina Datta has the perfect ethnic look in a red printed sharara with golden gota work.
Ethnic in red
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
Karmaphal Daata Shani actress has worn a bright orange floral print suit, perfectly complimenting her skin tone.
Delightful orange color suit
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
Tina Datta aced a traditional look with a light shade cotton sleeveless kurta set and dupatta.
Simply beautiful in lavender
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
The actress looks fabulous in a beautiful floor length suit with floral dupatta. She accessorized the look with white juttis.
Blush pink outfit
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
Tina Datta looks charming in a dark green suit which has golden sequin work on the neckline.
Stand out in green
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Divas who rocked athleisure look