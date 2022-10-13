Heading 3
Tina Datta nailing complex yoga asanas
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta has been doing yoga for many years and believes in the regular practice for taking care of body, mind, and soul.
Concept of Abhyasa
Video Source- Tina Datta Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in pink and black athleisure as she does her whole body stretch before her yoga session.
Stretching
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
.Here the actress is seen enjoying the scenic beauty of lush greenery and mountains as she does the parvata aasana.
Yoga with a view
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
The actress looks stylish in black top and shorts as she does handstand on the beach. She folded her legs and balanced body on hands
Handstand at the beach
Video Source- Tina Datta Instagram
Here the actress is seen doing yoga in a garden early in the morning. She is wearing a sports bra and tights
Soaking in some Vitamin D
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 contestant attempted ariel yoga for the first time.
Aeriel yoga
Video Source- Tina Datta Instagram
Uttaran actress often does headstand posture in yoga. It requires focus on breathing and body balance
Head stand
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta looks beautiful in a black top and floral print shorts as she does Garudasana, a complex yoga, pose in the garden area with beautiful surroundings
Garudasana
Video source- Tina Datta Instagram
Here Tina Datta is seen balancing her friend Aashka Goradia on her feet as a part of yoga aasanas.
Yoga with a friend
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tine Datta regularly did yoga during the quarantine period and is seen balancing her body on her hands. She has sported a white pineapple print top and shorts.
Yoga in quarantine
