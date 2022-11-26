Tina to Nikki:
Divas in metallic outfits
Pramila Mandal
NOV 26, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Decked in this metallic jumpsuit, this Bigg Boss 16 contestant leaves us amazed and exudes sass
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
To see Mouni in this bronze metallic gown is a vision to behold! The diva looks breathtaking as she strikes a pose in it
Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Who would be able to take their eyes off her? Aamna’s look is packed with oomph, and she looks spectacular in a silver metallic bodycon dress
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Another diva is serving a classic look like a queen! Surbhi looks classy in an amazing silver metallic gown
Image source: SmilePlease Instagram
Jasmin is an absolute babe in this metallic silver bodycon short dress
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita looks angelic in this golden and silver metallic strapless gown and exudes charm as she flaunts her look
Image: Diana Penty Instagram
Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, Munmun leaves us stunned with her gorgeous golden metallic dress
Image source: That Nikhil Instagram
This diva is ruling with her talent and fashion, and we are taking notes! Tejasswi nails her look in a silver metallic outfit
Image source: Prashant Samtani Photography Instagram
Nikki is here to soar the temperature with such sizzling looks! The actress dazzles as she poses in an amazing silver metallic gown
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Decked up in this metallic slit dress, Shraddha manages to wow us with her amazing sartorial choice and confidence
