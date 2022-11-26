Heading 3

Tina to Nikki:
Divas in metallic outfits

Pramila Mandal

NOV 26, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Decked in this metallic jumpsuit, this Bigg Boss 16 contestant leaves us amazed and exudes sass

Tina Datta

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

To see Mouni in this bronze metallic gown is a vision to behold! The diva looks breathtaking as she strikes a pose in it

Mouni Roy

Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Who would be able to take their eyes off her? Aamna’s look is packed with oomph, and she  looks spectacular in a silver metallic bodycon dress

Aamna Sharif

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Another diva is serving a classic look like a queen! Surbhi looks classy in an amazing silver metallic gown 

Surbhi Chandna

Image source: SmilePlease Instagram

Jasmin is an absolute babe in this metallic silver bodycon short dress

Jasmin Bhasin

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita looks angelic in this golden and silver metallic strapless gown and exudes charm as she flaunts her look

Ankita Lokhande

Image: Diana Penty Instagram 

Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, Munmun leaves us stunned with her gorgeous golden metallic dress 

Munmun Dutta

Image source: That Nikhil Instagram

This diva is ruling with her talent and fashion, and we are taking notes! Tejasswi nails her look in a silver metallic outfit

Tejasswi Prakash

Image source: Prashant Samtani Photography Instagram

Nikki is here to soar the temperature with such sizzling looks! The actress dazzles as she poses in an amazing silver metallic gown

Nikki Tamboli

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Decked up in this metallic slit dress, Shraddha manages to wow us with her amazing sartorial choice and confidence

Shraddha Arya

