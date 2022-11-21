Heading 3
Tina to Shweta: Bigg Boss' famous divas
Arushi Srivastava
Nov 21, 2022
TELEVISION
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari
The actress was part of Bigg Boss 4 and lifted the trophy of that season
Image source- Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Urvashi Dholakia
Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Urvashi participated in Bigg Boss 6 and was the winner of the season.
Image source- Shamita Shetty Instagram
Shamita Shetty
The actress did not tolerate any nuisance against her and had strong opinions on Bigg Boss 15.
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina entered Bigg Boss 14 house with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She was liked by the audience for her strong personality.
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta
She is a part of the ongoing Bigg Boss 16 and maintains her stand in the house
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and her fights with Shamita Shetty had become the topic of discussion
Image source- Priyanka Choudhary
Priyanka Choudhary
The Udaariyaan actress is presently part of Bigg Boss 16 and is known for speaking up her mind.
Image source- Hina Khan
The actress was popular during Bigg Boss 11 for her banter with Shilpa Shinde and her dress sense
Hina Khan
Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram
Rashami Desai
Rashami was a part of Bigg Boss 13, where she not only showed her vulnerable side but gave it back to those who tested her patience.
Click Here
Image source- Dipika Kakar Instagram
Dipika Kakar
The actress was the winner of Bigg Boss 12 who also showed her fearless side on the show.