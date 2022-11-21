Heading 3

Tina to Shweta: Bigg Boss' famous divas

Arushi Srivastava

Nov 21, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari 

The actress was part of Bigg Boss 4 and lifted the trophy of that season

Image source- Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia 

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Urvashi participated in Bigg Boss 6 and was the winner of the season.

Image source- Shamita Shetty Instagram

Shamita Shetty 

The actress did not tolerate any nuisance against her and had strong opinions on Bigg Boss 15.

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik 

Rubina entered Bigg Boss 14 house with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She was liked by the audience for her strong personality.

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram

Tina Datta 

She is a part of the ongoing Bigg Boss 16 and maintains her stand in the house

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash 

Tejasswi Prakash was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and her fights with Shamita Shetty had become the topic of discussion

Image source- Priyanka Choudhary

Priyanka Choudhary 

The Udaariyaan actress is presently part of Bigg Boss 16 and is known for speaking up her mind.

Image source- Hina Khan

The actress was popular during Bigg Boss 11 for her banter with Shilpa Shinde and her dress sense

Hina Khan 

Image source- Rashami Desai Instagram

Rashami Desai 

Rashami was a part of Bigg Boss 13, where she not only showed her vulnerable side but gave it back to those who tested her patience.

Image source- Dipika Kakar Instagram

Dipika Kakar 

The actress was the winner of Bigg Boss 12 who also showed her fearless side on the show. 

