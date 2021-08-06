She is an Indian TV actress, who has worked in TV and films. She got fame due to her performance in Tere Naam opposite Salman Khan
Bhumika Chawla
Disha is also a TV actress and she has worked in the show Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara on Star Plus. In the last season of BB, Disha Parmar came in the spotlight because of Rahul Vaidya
Disha Parmar
Krushna is a famous comedian and actor. He is also a comedian on The Kapil Sharma Show
Krushna Abhishek
Mohsin is an Indian TV actor who plays the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This show is famous for the last 11-12 years and Mohsin has gained a lot of fame due to his role in the show
Mohsin Khan
Ankita is a TV and film actress, who gained more fame because of Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta show. She has also acted in Bollywood films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3
Ankita Lokhande
Rhea is an actress, who has worked in several Bollywood movies. She was the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend
Rhea Chakraborty
Nia Sharma is a popular TV star. She has also worked in web series like Jamai 2, Twisted, etc. and has also been a contestant on the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
Nia Sharma
Raghav is an Indian dancer-choreographer, anchor, and actor, who was born on 10 July 1991 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He first came into the limelight as a contestant in the reality dance show Dance India Dance 3
Raghav Juyal
Jennifer is a very famous TV actress. She was born on 30 May 1985. She has done many famous shows, due to which she has become popular among the masses
Jennifer Winget
Shaheer is a famous TV actor, who has worked in famous shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain pyaar ke which earned him a lot of fame. He was born on 26 March 1984 in Jammu and Kashmir