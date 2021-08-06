Top 10 Stars reportedly joining Bigg Boss OTT

august 06, 2021

She is an Indian TV actress, who has worked in TV and films. She got fame due to her performance in Tere Naam opposite Salman Khan

Bhumika Chawla

Disha is also a TV actress and she has worked in the show Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara on Star Plus. In the last season of BB, Disha Parmar came in the spotlight because of Rahul Vaidya

Disha Parmar

Krushna is a famous comedian and actor. He is also a comedian on The Kapil Sharma Show

Krushna Abhishek

Mohsin is an Indian TV actor who plays the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This show is famous for the last 11-12 years and Mohsin has gained a lot of fame due to his role in the show

Mohsin Khan

Ankita is a TV and film actress, who gained more fame because of Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta show. She has also acted in Bollywood films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3

Ankita Lokhande

Rhea is an actress, who has worked in several Bollywood movies. She was the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend

Rhea Chakraborty

Nia Sharma is a popular TV star. She has also worked in web series like Jamai 2, Twisted, etc. and has also been a contestant on the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Nia Sharma

Raghav is an Indian dancer-choreographer, anchor, and actor, who was born on 10 July 1991 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He first came into the limelight as a contestant in the reality dance show Dance India Dance 3

Raghav Juyal

Jennifer is a very famous TV actress. She was born on 30 May 1985. She has done many famous shows, due to which she has become popular among the masses

Jennifer Winget

Shaheer is a famous TV actor, who has worked in famous shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain pyaar ke which earned him a lot of fame. He was born on 26 March 1984 in Jammu and Kashmir

Shaheer Sheikh

Follow PINKVILLA for more entertainment
Click Here