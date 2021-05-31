Top five TRP rated serials this week

May 31, 2021

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the highest TRP rated daily soap this week

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a family drama that airs on Star Plus and stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as the lead characters. It is one of the longest-running series on Indian television

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the second highest TRP rated series for the week

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs on Star Plus. It stars Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt as the lead characters. The series is the remake of Star Jalsha’s Kusum Dola

Imlie

Imlie is the third highest TRP rated series for the third consecutive week

Imlie airs on the channel Star Plus. It stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan as the lead character. The series is a remake of Star Jalsha’s Ishti Kutum

Anupamaa

Anupamaa is the fourth highest TRP rated series

Anupamaa is a woman-centric family drama that airs on Star Plus. Rupali Ganguly is the main protagonist. The series has managed to gain a huge fan base from the time it premiered because of its unique storyline

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is the fifth highest TRP rated series

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is the spin-off of Saath Nibhana Saathiya, also aired on Star Plus. The series has Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar as the lead characters

For more updates on Hindi television daily soaps, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here