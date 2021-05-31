Top five TRP rated serials this week

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the highest TRP rated daily soap this week
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a family drama that airs on Star Plus and stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as the lead characters. It is one of the longest-running series on Indian television
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the second highest TRP rated series for the week
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs on Star Plus. It stars Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt as the lead characters. The series is the remake of Star Jalsha’s Kusum Dola
Imlie
Imlie is the third highest TRP rated series for the third consecutive week
Imlie airs on the channel Star Plus. It stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan as the lead character. The series is a remake of Star Jalsha’s Ishti Kutum
Anupamaa
Anupamaa is the fourth highest TRP rated series
Anupamaa is a woman-centric family drama that airs on Star Plus. Rupali Ganguly is the main protagonist. The series has managed to gain a huge fan base from the time it premiered because of its unique storyline
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is the fifth highest TRP rated series
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is the spin-off of Saath Nibhana Saathiya, also aired on Star Plus. The series has Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar as the lead characters
