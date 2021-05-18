Top five TRP serials this week

May 18, 2021

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs on Star Plus. It features Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt as the lead characters. It is the remake of Bengali serial Kusum Dola

Anupamaa

Anupamaa is a women-centric family drama series starring Rupali Ganguly as the lead character. The series managed to gain a huge fanbase from the time it premiered because of its unique storyline. It airs on Star Plus

Imlie

Imlie is a popular series on Star Plus starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan as the lead character. The series is a remake of Bengali serial Ishti Kutum

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running television daily soaps. It airs on SAB TV and has Dilip Joshi as the main character

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is the spin-off of Saath Nibhana Saathiya, which airs on Star Plus. The series stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee as the lead character

