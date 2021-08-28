AUGUST 28, 2021
Travel looks inspired by Hina Khan
Hina soaks her feet in the wet sand as she dons a hot pink polka dot two piece swimsuit layered with a matching shrug
Hina wore a one-shoulder white cut-out maxi dress with green and lemon yellow hues that she paired with oversized sunglasses and a beach hat
Dressed in a bright purple co-ord set, Hina was perfectly complementing the clear blue sky
She was seen wearing yet another co-ord set in the shade of orange that featured a tie-up bralette, striped pants and an oversized jacket
Hina just cannot get enough of co-ord sets, her sunglasses and her beach hat. She is seen posing in another co-ord set featuring a printed skirt and crop top
This time she teamed her oversized sunglasses and hat with a lemon yellow one-shoulder romper
She was seen posing in a field wearing a lacey white dress teamed with her signature sunglasses and hat
She donned a kaftan like long poncho decked in various prints and opted for a retro hairstyle with a back bow
A sheer white maxi dress with sunglasses and a huge hat is a starter kit for the perfect beach wear
Hina was seen dressed in a mini printed poncho that looked extremely comfortable and paired it with slippers and a headband
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla