AUGUST 28, 2021

 Travel looks inspired by Hina Khan 

Hina soaks her feet in the wet sand as she dons a hot pink polka dot two piece swimsuit layered with a matching shrug

Hina wore a one-shoulder white cut-out maxi dress with green and lemon yellow hues that she paired with oversized sunglasses and a beach hat

Dressed in a bright purple co-ord set, Hina was perfectly complementing the clear blue sky

She was seen wearing yet another co-ord set in the shade of orange that featured a tie-up bralette, striped pants and an oversized jacket

Hina just cannot get enough of co-ord sets, her sunglasses and her beach hat. She is seen posing in another co-ord set featuring a printed skirt and crop top

This time she teamed her oversized sunglasses and hat with a lemon yellow one-shoulder romper

She was seen posing in a field wearing a lacey white dress teamed with her signature sunglasses and hat


She donned a kaftan like long poncho decked in various prints and opted for a retro hairstyle with a back bow

A sheer white maxi dress with sunglasses and a huge hat is a starter kit for the perfect beach wear


Hina was seen dressed in a mini printed poncho that looked extremely comfortable and paired it with slippers and a headband

