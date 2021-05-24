TRP: Top five serials of this week

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein airs on Star Plus and stars Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt as the lead characters. It is the remake of Star Jalsha’s series, Kusum Dola
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a family drama that airs on Star Plus, starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as the lead characters. The serial, which initially started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehta, is one of the longest-running series on Indian television
Imlie
Imlie airs on Star Plus and stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan as the lead character. The series is a remake of Star Jalsha’s series, Ishti Kutum
Anupamaa
Anupamaa is a women-centric family drama that airs on Star Plus and stars Rupali Ganguly as the lead character. The series managed to gain a huge fanbase from the time it premiered because of its unique storyline
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is the spin-off of Star Plus’ Saath Nibhana Saathiya, also airs on the same channel. The series stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee as the lead character
