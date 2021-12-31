TELEVISION
TV actors we lost this year
Sidharth Shukla
The Balika Vadhu actor made his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and went on to gather a massive fanbase with Bigg Boss 13
(Image- Sidharth Shukla Instagram)
He died of a heart attack at the age of 40 and his untimely death came as a huge shock to everyone
(Image- Sidharth Shukla Instagram)
Surekha Sikri
The actress gained fame on both television and in Bollywood and she received three National Film Awards for her performances
(Image- Getty Images)
Surekha died of a cardiac arrest on July 16th, at the age of 75
(Image- TwitterAPH Images)
Ghanshyam Nayak is popularly known for his role as Nattu Kaka in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Ghanshyam Nayak
(Image- Ghanshyam Vekaria Instagram)
On October 3rd, he passed away at the age of 77 due to Cancer
(Image- Munmun Dutta Instagram)
Anupam Shyam rose to prominence as Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show ‘Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya’
Anupam Shyam
(Image- Anupam Shyam Instagram)
The actor also starred in a few films. Unfortunately, he died on August 8th owing to multiple organ failure
(Image- Anupam Shyam Instagram)
The actor played the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan
Arvind Trivedi
(Image- Pinkvilla)
Bikramjeet made his acting debut in the 2000s and has since acted in a number of television shows and films
Bikramjeet Kanwarpal
(Image- Pinkvilla)
The actor left for his heavenly abode at the age of 52 on May 1st due to COVID-19 complications
(Image- Mukesh Chhabra Twitter)
