Heading 3
TV Actors who are travel junkies
Arushi Srivastava
Nov 12, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Aneri Vajani
Sriti Jha
Kumkum Bhagya actress is a nature’s child and loves to go hiking and slacklining whenever she is not shooting.
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Hina Khan
Bigg Boss 11 fame loves to travel around the world with boyfriend Rocky. She has been to Maldives, Egypt, Europe, New York and many other places.
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
Rubina Dilaik
Bigg Boss 14 winner is water babe and she is often found vacaying in Maldives, Goa and other beachy locations.
Image source- Drashti Dhami instagram
Drashti Dhami
Madhubala fame Drashti Dhami is an avid traveller who has travelled to places like Dubai, Spain, Maldives and more.
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram
Debina Bonnerjee
Ramayan couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary often take a break from work and spend time together on vacations.
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
Jasmin Bhasin
Image source- Sanjeeda Shaikh instagram
Sanjeeda Shaikh
Kayamath fame has been to several solo trips and now she takes her little daughter with her wherever she goes.
Image source- Karishma Tanna instagram
Naagin actress loves to travel around with her husband Varun Bangera and they have been to France, Dubai, Goa, etc.
Karishma Tanna
Image source- Kishwer Merchant instagram
Kishwer Merchant
Kishwer Merchant and husband Suyyash Rai have been to numerous places and celebrated their son’s first birthday in Dubai.
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi instagram
Divyanka Tripathi
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is also a travel buff and she has been on mini vacays to Thailand, Maldives, Dubai, and more.