TV Actors who are travel junkies

 Arushi Srivastava

Nov 12, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Aneri Vajani

Sriti Jha

Kumkum Bhagya actress is a nature’s child and loves to go hiking and slacklining whenever she is not shooting.

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

Hina Khan

Bigg Boss 11 fame loves to travel around the world with boyfriend Rocky. She has been to Maldives, Egypt, Europe, New York and many other places.

Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 winner is water babe and she is often found vacaying in Maldives, Goa and other beachy locations.

Image source- Drashti Dhami instagram

Drashti Dhami

Madhubala fame Drashti Dhami is an avid traveller who has travelled to places like Dubai, Spain, Maldives and more.

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram

Debina Bonnerjee

Ramayan couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary often take a break from work and spend time together on vacations.

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Jasmin Bhasin

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin often shares her travel posts with beau Aly Goni. She has been to New York, Dubai, Ladakh and more.

Image source- Sanjeeda Shaikh instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Kayamath fame has been to several solo trips and now she takes her little daughter with her wherever she goes.

Image source- Karishma Tanna instagram

Naagin actress loves to travel around with her husband Varun Bangera and they have been to France, Dubai, Goa, etc.

Karishma Tanna

Image source- Kishwer Merchant instagram

Kishwer Merchant 

Kishwer Merchant and husband Suyyash Rai have been to numerous places and celebrated their son’s first birthday in Dubai.

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi instagram

Divyanka Tripathi 

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is also a travel buff and she has been on mini vacays to Thailand, Maldives, Dubai, and more.

