TV Actors Who Bought House At Young Age
TELEVISION
Arpita Sarkar
MAR 08, 2023
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
From Ruhaanika Dhawan to Jannat Zubair, here is the list of TV stars who purchased their own house at young age
TV Actors Bought Their Own House
Image: Ruhaanika Dhawan Instagram
15-year-old Ruhaanika Dhawan who is famously known for her role as Ruhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, bought her own house recently. She wrote, “I have checked a very big dream - Buying a home on my own.”
Ruhaanika Dhawan
Image: Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
Imlie and Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul bought her house at the age of 19
Sumbul Touqeer
Image: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
“I have booked a new house and it is my dream house. It is under construction. It feels good as it reflects that you are growing up, doing things on your own. Hard work pays. The house will be ready by next year's first half” - Patalia Babes celebrity Ashnoor Kaur
Ashnoor Kaur
Image: Pinkvilla
Mohsin Khan, the actor from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, purchased a new home earlier this year
Mohsin Khan
Image: Divya Agarwal Instgram
The reality TV star is on cloud nine. She not only moved to her new home but also got engaged to the love of her life and is planning a wedding for next year
Divya Agarwal
Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram
“Because dreams do come true..!! Story of the dream house that I’ve grown up listening to is finally in front of my eyes. #alhumdullilah”
Jannat Zubair
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
The 29-year-old made headlines for purchasing a luxurious beach property in Goa
Tejasswi Prakash
Image: Meera Deosthale Instagram
Earlier this year, the actress tweeted photographs of herself and her mother entering their new home
Meera Deosthale
Image: Tunisha Sharma Instagram
According to IANS, she left an inheritance of her hard work in the shape of property worth Rs 15 crore, including a flat in Bhayandar (East)
Late Tunisha Sharma
