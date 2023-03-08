Heading 3

TV Actors Who Bought House At Young Age

TELEVISION

Arpita Sarkar

MAR 08, 2023

Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

From Ruhaanika Dhawan to Jannat Zubair, here is the list of TV stars who purchased their own house at young age

TV Actors Bought Their Own House

Ruhaanika Dhawan Instagram

15-year-old Ruhaanika Dhawan who is famously known for her role as Ruhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, bought her own house recently. She wrote, “I have checked a very big dream - Buying a home on my own.”

Ruhaanika Dhawan

Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Imlie and Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul bought her house at the age of 19

Sumbul Touqeer

Ashnoor Kaur Instagram

“I have booked a new house and it is my dream house. It is under construction. It feels good as it reflects that you are growing up, doing things on your own. Hard work pays. The house will be ready by next year's first half” - Patalia Babes celebrity Ashnoor Kaur 

Ashnoor Kaur

Image: Pinkvilla

Mohsin Khan, the actor from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, purchased a new home earlier this year

Mohsin Khan

Divya Agarwal Instgram

The reality TV star is on cloud nine. She not only moved to her new home but also got engaged to the love of her life and is planning a wedding for next year

Divya Agarwal

Jannat Zubair Instagram

“Because dreams do come true..!! Story of the dream house that I’ve grown up listening to is finally in front of my eyes. #alhumdullilah”

Jannat Zubair

Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

The 29-year-old made headlines for purchasing a luxurious beach property in Goa

Tejasswi Prakash 

Meera Deosthale Instagram

Earlier this year, the actress tweeted photographs of herself and her mother entering their new home

Meera Deosthale

Tunisha Sharma Instagram

According to IANS, she left an inheritance of her hard work in the shape of property worth Rs 15 crore, including a flat in Bhayandar (East)

Late Tunisha Sharma

