Television
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 04, 2022
TV actors who sparked controversy
Shweta Tiwari
The television actress was recently embroiled in a controversy after allegedly referring to God while making a comment about her innerwear
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
In her remark, she referred to her co-star Sourabh Raaj Jain as god, who had previously played mythological roles in several shows. Her remark sparked widespread outrage, for which she issued an apology
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress, Munmun Dutta made a derogatory reference to a certain caste in a YouTube video, saying she "did not want to look like" them
Image: Munmun Dutta Instagram
Munmun Dutta
Her remark enraged netizens, and she later apologised for it, citing the language barrier as the reason for her remark
Image: Munmun Dutta Instagram
Yuvika Chaudhary stirred controversy after using a casteist slur in her YouTube video. She stated in the video that she "did not want to look like" a particular community
Image: Yuvika chaudhary Instagram
Yuvika Chaudhary
This caused outrage, and legal action was taken against her as a consequence
Image: Yuvika chaudhary Instagram
Comedian Sunil Pal was arrested for allegedly making disparaging remarks about doctors who work in COVID treatment
Image: Sunil Pal Instagram
Sunil Pal
He falsely accused doctors of wrongdoing and of spreading false information about COVID-19
Image: Sunil Pal Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, received backlash for his remark on the Marathi language during the show's telecast
Image: Jaan Kumar Sanu Instagram
Jaan Kumar Sanu
He was made to apologise on national television after host Salman Khan pointed out his mistake, and the channel even issued a clarification to mitigate the impact
Image: Jaan Kumar Sanu Instagram
