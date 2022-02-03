Television

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 04, 2022

TV actors who sparked controversy

Shweta Tiwari

The television actress was recently embroiled in a controversy after allegedly referring to God while making a comment about her innerwear

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

In her remark, she referred to her co-star Sourabh Raaj Jain as god, who had previously played mythological roles in several shows. Her remark sparked widespread outrage, for which she issued an apology

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress, Munmun Dutta made a derogatory reference to a certain caste in a YouTube video, saying she "did not want to look like" them

Image: Munmun Dutta Instagram

Munmun Dutta

Her remark enraged netizens, and she later apologised for it, citing the language barrier as the reason for her remark

Image: Munmun Dutta Instagram

Yuvika Chaudhary stirred controversy after using a casteist slur in her YouTube video. She stated in the video that she "did not want to look like" a particular community

Image: Yuvika chaudhary Instagram

Yuvika Chaudhary

This caused outrage, and legal action was taken against her as a consequence

Image: Yuvika chaudhary Instagram

Comedian Sunil Pal was arrested for allegedly making disparaging remarks about doctors who work in COVID treatment

Image: Sunil Pal Instagram

Sunil Pal

He falsely accused doctors of wrongdoing and of spreading false information about COVID-19

Image: Sunil Pal Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, received backlash for his remark on the Marathi language during the show's telecast

Image: Jaan Kumar Sanu Instagram

Jaan Kumar Sanu

He was made to apologise on national television after host Salman Khan pointed out his mistake, and the channel even issued a clarification to mitigate the impact

Image: Jaan Kumar Sanu Instagram

