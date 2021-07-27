Hina Khan is a very popular TV star and is known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She recently starred in a psychological crime drama, Damaged 2 which is streaming on Hungama. Her role as Gauri Batra has been received really well
Hina Khan
The ‘Beyhadh’ star plays an army officer in her first web series, Code M. It is the story of an Indian Army lawyer, Monica Mehra played by Jennifer Winget. She has done a mind blowing job in the show
Jennifer Winget
Apart from appearing on Indian television in several comedy shows and events, Surbhi has also starred in a web series named Tanhaiyan
Surbhi Jyoti
Currently, Sakshi has started working on a web series named Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. The show is streamed on ALTBalaji and also stars Ram Kapoor and Raaj Singh Arora
Sakshi Tanwar
He has recently acted in the Surbhi Jyoti starrer web series, Tanhaiyan, which was also aired on Hotstar. The show was quite well-received
Barun Sobti
Recently, he has done great work in the web series named I Don’t Watch TV. The show is streamed on the online site called Arre
Nakuul Mehta
Nia is currently playing the role of Alia in the web series, Twisted. Nia’s role in this show is glamorous and bold, and her acting has been appreciated quite a lot
Nia Sharma
Recently, we have seen him in a web series named Love Bytes. It is based on the love life of a couple, Abhishek and Ananya, who are in a live-in relationship
Kushal Punjabi
Shama Sikander
Her most recent piece of work is in the web series named Maaya. The series has been created by Mahesh Bhatt. The trailer showed a strong, young woman who acts on her heart’s desire
Karan Veer Mehra
He is currently doing a web series named It's Not That Simple. The show also stars Swara Bhasker, Vivan Bhatena and Akshay Oberoi. The show streams on Viacom 18’s digital platform, Voot. It is based on the problems that arise in an urban marriage