Heading 3
TV Actresses who do Yoga
TELEVISION
Arushi Srivastava
FEB 22, 2023
Source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta stretching out her arms upwards while balancing on one leg is commendable
Tina Datta
Source- Kavita Kaushik Instagram
The FIR actress is very keen on fitness and has been practicing yoga for many years
Kavita Kaushik
Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik is also an expert in yoga
Rubina Dilaik
Source- Abigail Pande Instagram
Abigail Pande aces complex yoga asanas with ease
Abigail Pande
Source- Aashka Goradia Instagram
Aashka Goradia literally amazed her fans with her spectacular headstand
Aashka Goradia
Source- Monalisa Instagram
Monalisa always makes time for health and fitness with the assistance of yoga
Monalisa
Source- Aamna Sharif Instagram
The gorgeous diva never misses out on her fitness regime which is surely the secret of her toned body
Aamna Sharif
Source- Pooja Banerjee Instagram
Pooja Banerjee is also a yoga enthusiast
Pooja Banerjee
Source- Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Take a lesson or two on fitness from Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi Jyoti
