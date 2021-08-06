TV actresses who married their co-stars

Gurmeet and Debina first met in 2006. After a courtship period of five years Gurmeet finally proposed to Debina on a reality TV show Pati, Patni Aur Woh with a diamond ring and then they finally tied the knot on February 15, 2011
Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary
Sanaya and Mohit met each other on the sets of “Miley Jab Hum Tum” in 2008. Their onscreen romance of opposites-attract also became off-screen romance. They secretly dated for 7 years and finally married each other in a grand ceremony on January 25, 2016
Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal
Hiten and Gauri share a marvellous bonding with each other. They can be considered as the popular reel to real life jodi of the Indian television. The on-screen love-hate relationship turned into an off-screen relationship with the passage of time
Hiten Tejwani–Gauri Pradhan
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta met on the set of Zee TV’s show, “12/24 Karol Bagh” when he came for the look test. They got attracted to each other and started dating. They are one of the best couples in the industry and have been doing well so far
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta
Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil are one of the most adored TV celebs. They met on the sets of “Ghar Ek Mandir”. Love brewed between them. Finally, they tied the knot on February 14 in 2003
Ram Kapoor-Gautami Gadgil
Divyanka Tripathi is renowned for her role of Ishita in the TV Show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”. They both were working together in the show when they slowly fell in love with each other. The compatibility and understanding which blossomed between them helped them take a further step and finally they got married on July 14, 2016.
Vivek Dahiya-Divyanka Tripathi
Sanjeev Seth and Lataa Saberwal played the characters of Rajshree and Vishambhar, the parents of Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They both met on the sets and became friends. They shared a good bond and later fell in love with each other
Sanjeev Seth-Lataa Saberwal
Neha Saxena and Shakti Arora worked together in the TV show “Tere Liye '' playing the characters of Tapish and Mouli, respectively. They became friends and fell in love with each other. They also participated together in the TV show Nach Baliye and finally tied the knot in April 2018
Neha Saxena-Shakti Arora
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love on the sets of “Sasural Simar Ka” when they were shooting together. It was when Shaoib left the show back in 2013 that they both realised they had fallen for each other