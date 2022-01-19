Television
Akshat Sundrani
Jan 19, 2022
TV celebs and their awaited weddings
Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni
The Bigg Boss 14 couple, Aly and Jasmin, amassed a tremendous fanbase after appearing on the show. The duo is quite vocal about their love for each other and might tie the knot this year
Divya Agarwal & Varun Sood
The couple met on MTV’s reality show, Ace of Space, and have been together ever since. The power couple may tie the knot this year
Image: Varun Sood Instagram
Shamity Shetty & Raqesh Bapat
Shamita and Raqesh’s love story began when they met on Bigg Boss OTT and they are now head over heels for each other
Image : Shamita Shetty Instagram
Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal
The couple have been dating for a long time and they made their relationship official on national television. They might marry this year
Image : Rocky Jaiswal Instagram
Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia
The pair met on Bigg Boss 14 and have been smitten ever since. Their striking chemistry makes it look like they are married already, while fans are still awaiting their wedding
Image : Eijaz Khan Instagram
Sreejita De & Michael Blohm-pape
The Uttaran actress found the perfect match in her beau Michael BP, who hails from Germany. The couple got engaged in Paris last year and the wedding is on their cards this year
Image : Sreejita De Instagram
Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani
The Balika Vadhu actress found love with Milind Chandwani, who appeared in MTV Roadies. While the pair are candid about their relationship, fans are waiting for them to tie the knot
Image : Avika Gor Instagram
Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash
Karan and Tejasswi have become the most popular pair on Bigg Boss 15 and fans can't wait for them to be together forever. Fans refer to them as 'Tejran'
Image : Karan Kundrra Instagram
While viewers are liking the couple's chemistry on the show, their co-contestant Rajiv Adatia has said that they will definitely marry
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
