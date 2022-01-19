Television

TV celebs and their awaited weddings

Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni

The Bigg Boss 14 couple, Aly and Jasmin, amassed a tremendous fanbase after appearing on the show. The duo is quite vocal about their love for each other and might tie the knot this year

Video: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Divya Agarwal & Varun Sood

The couple met on MTV’s reality show, Ace of Space, and have been together ever since. The power couple may tie the knot this year

Image: Varun Sood Instagram

Shamity Shetty & Raqesh Bapat

Shamita and Raqesh’s love story began when they met on Bigg Boss OTT and they are now head over heels for each other

Image : Shamita Shetty Instagram

Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal

The couple have been dating for a long time and they made their relationship official on national television. They might marry this year

Image : Rocky Jaiswal Instagram

Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia

The pair met on Bigg Boss 14 and have been smitten ever since. Their striking chemistry makes it look like they are married already, while fans are still awaiting their wedding

Image : Eijaz Khan Instagram

Sreejita De & Michael Blohm-pape

The Uttaran actress found the perfect match in her beau Michael BP, who hails from Germany. The couple got engaged in Paris last year and the wedding is on their cards this year

Image : Sreejita De Instagram

Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani

The Balika Vadhu actress found love with Milind Chandwani, who appeared in MTV Roadies. While the pair are candid about their relationship, fans are waiting for them to tie the knot

Image : Avika Gor Instagram

Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash

Karan and Tejasswi have become the most popular pair on Bigg Boss 15 and fans can't wait for them to be together forever. Fans refer to them as 'Tejran'

Image : Karan Kundrra Instagram

While viewers are liking the couple's chemistry on the show, their co-contestant Rajiv Adatia has said that they will definitely marry

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

