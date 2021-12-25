Celebs involved in controversies in 2021

Pearl V Puri’s alleged rape case

The television actor was arrested on June 4 after he was accused of molesting a minor

Image- Subhankar Barui

According to reports, the incident occurred on the set of the TV show Bepanah Pyaar, and the actor was later released on bail

 Image- Pearl V Puri Instagram

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli’s fight

The actress posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen grappling with her estranged husband to prevent him from taking their son away from her

Image- Shweta Tiwari Instagram

The two sparked a social media war by sharing their sides of the story and they made headlines as a result

Image- Abhinav Kohli Instagram

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's separation

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal tied the knot in November of 2012. Their marriage lasted a decade

Image- Karan Mehra Instagram

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor separated from his wife Nisha Rawal following a brutal dispute

Image- Karan Mehra Instagram

Munmun was chastised after using a derogatory word in a video, and she cited being unaware of the meaning of the word

Munmun Dutta casteist slur

Image- Munmun Dutta Instagram

The actress received backlash after using the wrong term in one of her Vlogs

Yuvika Chaudhary

Image- Yuvika Chaudhary Instagram

She was booked under the SC/ST Act. However, she was later granted interim bail

Image- Yuvika Chaudhary Instagram

