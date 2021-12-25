Celebs involved in controversies in 2021
DEC 25, 2021
Pearl V Puri’s alleged rape case
The television actor was arrested on June 4 after he was accused of molesting a minor
Image- Subhankar Barui
According to reports, the incident occurred on the set of the TV show Bepanah Pyaar, and the actor was later released on bail
Image- Pearl V Puri Instagram
Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli’s fight
The actress posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen grappling with her estranged husband to prevent him from taking their son away from her
Image- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
The two sparked a social media war by sharing their sides of the story and they made headlines as a result
Image- Abhinav Kohli Instagram
Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's separation
Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal tied the knot in November of 2012. Their marriage lasted a decade
Image- Karan Mehra Instagram
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor separated from his wife Nisha Rawal following a brutal dispute
Image- Karan Mehra Instagram
Munmun was chastised after using a derogatory word in a video, and she cited being unaware of the meaning of the word
Munmun Dutta casteist slur
Image- Munmun Dutta Instagram
The actress received backlash after using the wrong term in one of her Vlogs
Yuvika Chaudhary
Image- Yuvika Chaudhary Instagram
She was booked under the SC/ST Act. However, she was later granted interim bail
Image- Yuvika Chaudhary Instagram
