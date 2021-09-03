TV celebs mourn Sidharth Shukla’s demise

Singer Neha Kakkar expressed her condolences to the late actor, writing, 'My heart and brain are numb right now, Rest in peace Sidharth Shukla'
Arjun Bijlani posted a photo of himself with Sidharth and wrote, ‘Too soon bro, too soon!!' RIP Sid.. May God give your mother and sister all the strength they need. I will remember all of the good times we had. Cheers buddy’
Prince Narula expressed his heartfelt sympathy in an Instagram post, writing, 'Speechless..... cant believe it, what is happening, seeing these things, I feel scared that everything should remain in place. RIP brother’
Rithvik Dhanjani posted a picture of Sidharth expressing his grief, 'Praying for peace and strength for the family and loved ones'
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik expressed her heartfelt condolences to Sidharth Shukla. She wrote, ‘numb, can't believe it....’
Asim riaz wrote ‘I am gonna meet you in heaven brother, rip sidharth shukla’. He also added that he saw a dream in the morning in which Sidharth hugged him
Actress Mouni Roy shared a blank picture expressing her grief for the late actor, writing, 'gone too soon.. RIP SIDHARTH.. too too heartbreaking'
Munmun Dutta was saddened as she wrote, ‘shocked, numb, can't digest this. I don't want to believe this’
Yuvika Chaudhary posted a picture of the late actor expressing her sadness. She wrote, ‘speechless, rest in peace’
The actor, Karan V Grover, expressed his condolences, writing, 'It's just so so sad. Unsettling unreal #ripsidharthshukla,'rest in peace, brother'
