Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
JAN 05, 2022
TV celebs who celebrated New Year
Rithvik Dhanjani
The actor took a vacation to celebrate the New Year and shared an adorable photo of him caressing a horse
Image: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
Ankita Lokhande
The Pavitra Rishta actress celebrated with her husband, friends and she had a fantastic time ringing in the New Year
Video: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ssudeep Sahir
Ssudeep took a quick getaway with his family to mark the first day of 2022
Image :Ssudeep Sahir Instagram
Sana Makbul
Sana Makbul was in full swing as the New Year began and she appeared to be the happiest
Video: Sana Makbul Instagram
Karenvir Bohra
Karenvir went partying on the occasion and was seen shaking a leg with his friend Ankita Lokhande
Video: Karenvir Bohra Instagram
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad went to the Queen of Hills, Shimla, to enter the New Year and tried his hand at archery
Video: Sharad Malhotra Instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Dheeraj and his wife Vinny went to the mountains to start the New Year, where they struck a cosy stance
Image: Vinny Dhoopar Instagram
Kunal Verma
Kunal Verma welcomed the New Year with his friends and wife, Puja Banerjee
Image: Kunal Verma Instagram
Mohit Sehgal
Mohit rang in the New Year with his better-half, Sanaya Irani and the two struck a goofy pose for the occasion
Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram
