Akshat Sundrani

JAN 05, 2022

TV celebs who celebrated New Year

Rithvik Dhanjani

The actor took a vacation to celebrate the New Year and shared an adorable photo of him caressing a horse

Image: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

Ankita Lokhande

The Pavitra Rishta actress celebrated with her husband, friends and she had a fantastic time ringing in the New Year

Video: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ssudeep Sahir

Ssudeep took a quick getaway with his family to mark the first day of 2022

Image :Ssudeep Sahir Instagram

Sana Makbul

Sana Makbul was in full swing as the New Year began and she appeared to be the happiest

Video: Sana Makbul Instagram

Karenvir Bohra

Karenvir went partying on the occasion and was seen shaking a leg with his friend Ankita Lokhande

Video: Karenvir Bohra Instagram

Sharad Malhotra

Sharad went to the Queen of Hills, Shimla, to enter the New Year and tried his hand at archery

Video: Sharad Malhotra Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj and his wife Vinny went to the mountains to start the New Year, where they struck a cosy stance

Image: Vinny Dhoopar Instagram

Kunal Verma

Kunal Verma welcomed the New Year with his friends and wife, Puja Banerjee

Image: Kunal Verma Instagram

Mohit Sehgal

Mohit rang in the New Year with his better-half, Sanaya Irani and the two struck a goofy pose for the occasion

Image: Mohit Sehgal Instagram

