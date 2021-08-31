Gauahar Khan got hitched to Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020. It concluded with a grand reception
Niti Taylor married her fiance Parikshit Bawa on August 13, 2020. It was a quiet, small affair at a Gurudwara in Gurugram. She was engaged to Bawa, a Navy officer, for two years
2. Niti Taylor & Parikshit Bawa
3. Manish Raisinghan & Sangeita Chauhan
Sasural Simar Ka actor Manish Raisinghan married Sangeita Chauhan in a close-knit ceremony. They got married on June 30, 2020, amid the lockdown, at a Gurudwara in Juhu
4. Sana Khan & Mufti Anas Sayied
Soon after Sana Khan exited the entertainment industry, she married Surat-based businessman Mufti Anas Sayied. They exchanged vows on November 20, 2020
Known for her role in the serial Shakti, Kamya Punjabi married long-time sweetheart Shalabh Dang, a healthcare expert, in an intimate wedding ceremony in a Gurudwara on February 10, 2020
5. Kamya Punjabi & Shalabh Dang
Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma met on the sets of the TV show, Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi, and got married in March 2020. The duo determined to have a courtroom marriage and donated money to the needy. They already have a little baby boy named Krishiv
6. Puja Banerjee & Kunal Verma
7. Balraj Syal & Deepti Tuli
Balraj Syal married Deepti Tuli in a private ceremony in August 2020. They announced their wedding after a month of being married
8. Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor
Television’s favourite lover boy Shaheer Sheikh married Ruchikaa Kapoor and made it official on November 27, 2020. They opted for a court marriage. The couple is now expecting their first child together
9. Priyanshu Painyuli & Vandana Joshi
Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi tied the knot in presence of close family and friends in Dehradun on November 26, 2020
Image credits : The Delhi Wedding Company
The latest to the wedding lot is bigg boss fame Rahul Vaidya, who married Disha Parmar in an intimate ceremony on July 16, 2021. The ceremony was followed by a grand reception