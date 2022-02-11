Television

TV celebs who got married secretly

Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali met Mahhi Vij through a mutual friend. They became friends and then began dating. In 2010, the couple tied the knot secretly

After Mahhi was spotted wearing a mangalsutra at an event a year later, the speculation was actually confirmed

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame Niti Taylor tied the knot with Lieutenant Parikshit Bawa in an intimate wedding on August 13, 2020

Niti Taylor & Parikshit Bawa

Niti and Parikshit were friends and dated for a long time before finally getting together for life

Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan stunned everyone when she announced her plans to quit the entertainment industry. Later, she exchanged vows with Anas Saiyad

Sana Khan & Anas Saiyad

She shared images from her wedding ceremony on social media, which stirred the internet

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor dated for almost two years before exchanging marital vows

Shaheer Shaikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor

The couple tied the knot at a court wedding on October 19, 2020, followed by celebrations in Jammu and Mumbai

Vatsal and Ishita met on the sets of their TV show Baazigar: Rishton Ka Saudagar and started liking each other. They dated for quite some time and kept their relationship under wraps

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta

Finally, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on November 28, 2017

