TV celebs who got married secretly
Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij
Jay Bhanushali met Mahhi Vij through a mutual friend. They became friends and then began dating. In 2010, the couple tied the knot secretly
Image: Jay Bhanushali Instagram
After Mahhi was spotted wearing a mangalsutra at an event a year later, the speculation was actually confirmed
Image: Jay Bhanushali Instagram
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame Niti Taylor tied the knot with Lieutenant Parikshit Bawa in an intimate wedding on August 13, 2020
Video: Niti Taylor Instagram
Niti Taylor & Parikshit Bawa
Niti and Parikshit were friends and dated for a long time before finally getting together for life
Image: Niti Taylor Instagram
Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan stunned everyone when she announced her plans to quit the entertainment industry. Later, she exchanged vows with Anas Saiyad
Image: Sana Khan Instagram
Sana Khan & Anas Saiyad
She shared images from her wedding ceremony on social media, which stirred the internet
Image: Sana Khan Instagram
Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor dated for almost two years before exchanging marital vows
Image: Shaheer Shaikh Instagram
Shaheer Shaikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor
The couple tied the knot at a court wedding on October 19, 2020, followed by celebrations in Jammu and Mumbai
Image: Shaheer Shaikh Instagram
Vatsal and Ishita met on the sets of their TV show Baazigar: Rishton Ka Saudagar and started liking each other. They dated for quite some time and kept their relationship under wraps
Image: Vatsal Sheth Instagram
Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta
Finally, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on November 28, 2017
Image: Vatsal Sheth Instagram
