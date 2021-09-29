Mouni Roy rose to prominence with the supernatural drama Naagin on Colors TV. Following Naagin, she received offers from Bollywood and she made her Hindi film debut in Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold in 2018
The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's role as Manav in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta catapulted him to stardom. He subsequently made his Bollywood debut with the film Kai PoChe and went on to star in numerous blockbusters
Before making his Bollywood debut, Sharad Kelkar starred in several serials like Bairi Piya, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Rock-N-Roll Family, etc. He appeared in the film Laxmii and received a lot of appreciation for his performance
The late actor Sidharth Shukla played Shivraj Shekhar in the serial Balika Vadhu. Sidharth became well known for the sincerity with which he acted. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut as a supporting actor in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
Yami Gautam has starred in television programmes such as Chand Ke Paar Chalo and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam. Her Fair n Lovely commercials also catapulted her to fame. She made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film Vicky Donor
Prachi Desai began her television career as the protagonist in the popular television drama Kasamh Se. She then did the dance reality programme Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2008 film Rock On
Mohit Raina rose to prominence as Lord Shiv in the famous television series Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev before making his Bollywood debut in the blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike
Karan Singh Grover began his television career on MTV India with the Balaji Telefilms series Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. The actor rose to prominence in the Indian television serial Dill Mill Gayye.With Bhram, he made his Bollywood debut
Gurmeet Choudhary cameinto the limelight on Indian television as Lord Ram in the 2008 TV series Ramayan. He made his Bollywood debut in Khamoshiyan, a horror-thriller directed by Karan Darra in 2015
Karan Kundrra made his television debut as Arjun Punj in Kitni Mohabbat Hai. In 2012, he made his Bollywood debut with the film Pure Punjabi