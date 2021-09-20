As Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi Dholakia absolutely nailed the part because of charm and charisma. From her gestures to her dialogues, and from her appearance to her dressing style, she was regarded as the vamp
URVASHI DHOLAKIA
The part of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, played by actress Disha Vakani, has left an indelible impression on viewers. Everyone fell in love with her because of the genuineness with which she acted
DISHA VAKANI
Hansa was a well-liked character from the show Khichdi. Supriya Pathak brought this iconic character to life. Watching Hansa is usually a blast for the viewers
SUPRIYA PATHAK
Dilip Joshi is well known for his role as Jethalal Gada in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His facial expressions, humour and acting skills prove that no one else can do justice to his persona
DILIP JOSHI
Farida Jalal, who played Nani in Shararat, was one of the show's most beloved characters. It is also an admonition to embrace life with a sense of humour
FARIDA JALAL
Smriti Irani's portrayal of Tulsi in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was adored by the public. Smriti has left acting, yet her role as Tulsi is still remembered
SMRITI IRANI
Mukesh Khanna's portrayal as India's first superhero in the show Shaktimaan drew a large fan base. Despite the fact that this programme hasn't aired in years, its characters live on