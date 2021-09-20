sept 20, 2021

TV Characters who are unforgettable

As Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi Dholakia absolutely nailed the part because of charm and charisma. From her gestures to her dialogues, and from her appearance to her dressing style, she was regarded as the vamp

URVASHI DHOLAKIA

The part of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, played by actress Disha Vakani, has left an indelible impression on viewers. Everyone fell in love with her because of the genuineness with which she acted

DISHA VAKANI

Hansa was a well-liked character from the show Khichdi. Supriya Pathak brought this iconic character to life. Watching Hansa is usually a blast for the viewers

SUPRIYA PATHAK 

Dilip Joshi is well known for his role as Jethalal Gada in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His facial expressions, humour and acting skills prove that no one else can do justice to his persona

DILIP JOSHI

Farida Jalal, who played Nani in Shararat, was one of the show's most beloved characters. It is also an admonition to embrace life with a sense of humour

FARIDA JALAL

Smriti Irani's portrayal of Tulsi in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was adored by the public. Smriti has left acting, yet her role as Tulsi is still remembered

SMRITI IRANI

Mukesh Khanna's portrayal as India's first superhero in the show Shaktimaan drew a large fan base. Despite the fact that this programme hasn't aired in years, its characters live on

MUKESH KHANNA

For more updates on bollywood, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here