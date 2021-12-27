TV shows that ended in 2021
Ishk Par Zor Nahi
The youth-based romantic show depicted the love story of two opposite personalities, Ahaan and Ishqi
Kuch Rang Pyar ke Aise Bhi 3
The show starred Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes in the lead, but it ended owing to low TRPs
Shaurya aur Anokhi ki Kahani
The plot of the show revolves around the love and subsequent marriage of a professor and his student
Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
The show's Season 2 premiered in 2021, but it was discontinued due to low TRPs
Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye
The show featured a unique story and was well received by the public, but it was eventually discontinued
The show centres around Preeti Jindal and KT, two wedding planners who run a marriage bureau
Shaadi Mubarak
The show revolved around a mother-in-law serving as a surrogate for her son and daughter-in-law, but it failed to capture viewers' attention
Hamriwali Good News
The plot of the show is centred around the love story of a couple who marry with hatred in their hearts
Bawara Dil
