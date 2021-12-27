TV shows that ended in 2021

DEC 27, 2021

Ishk Par Zor Nahi

The youth-based romantic show depicted the love story of two opposite personalities, Ahaan and Ishqi

Image- IMDb

Kuch Rang Pyar ke Aise Bhi 3

The show starred Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes in the lead, but it ended owing to low TRPs

Image- IMDb

Shaurya aur Anokhi ki Kahani

The plot of the show revolves around the love and subsequent marriage of a professor and his student

Image- IMDb

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

The show's Season 2 premiered in 2021, but it was discontinued due to low TRPs

Image- IMDb

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

The show featured a unique story and was well received by the public, but it was eventually discontinued

Image- IMDb

The show centres around Preeti Jindal and KT, two wedding planners who run a marriage bureau

Shaadi Mubarak

Image- IMDb

The show revolved around a mother-in-law serving as a surrogate for her son and daughter-in-law, but it failed to capture viewers' attention

Hamriwali Good News

Image- IMDb

The plot of the show is centred around the love story of a couple who marry with hatred in their hearts

Bawara Dil

Image- IMDb

